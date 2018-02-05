GULPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police suspect foul play is involved in the death of a Mississippi man reported missing.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Pass Christian police confirmed the body found Friday night was 60-year-old Kenneth Charlot, who had been reported missing the night before. Chief Timothy Hendricks says the cause of death is still pending. Hendricks says Charlot was reported missing after his family checked his home, where he lives alone, and noticed “things did not look right.”

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says two men found Charlot’s body at the edge of some woods in Gulfport. Hendricks says it was then the case morphed from missing person to homicide. The multi-department investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com