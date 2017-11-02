ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say it didn’t take long for them to catch a woman suspected of stealing cash from a northern Michigan restaurant, since she’d just filled out a job application at the eatery.
Michigan State Police were told a 47-year-old Alpena woman filled out the application at Mandarin Garden in Alpena County this week before taking money out of the cash register. WHSB-FM reports she was confronted by employees and fled in a vehicle.
Police say they quickly found the woman at her home. She was arrested and is expected to face charges including larceny.
The stolen money was recovered and returned to the restaurant.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
___
Information from: WHSB-FM, http://www.truenorthradionetwork.com