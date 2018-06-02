PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who told police that he was shot in the neck with an arrow while searching for deer antlers has been charged with filing a false report of a felony.
State police say Michael Downey actually fell on the arrow while in woods in Van Buren County in March. Investigators say he made up the story because he was embarrassed.
The Grand Rapids Press says the 61-year-old Downey appeared in court Friday. Downey could not be reached for comment Saturday. His home phone number is not listed.
Police say they plan to seek reimbursement for the “considerable amount of time” they spent investigating the case. In April, Downey told a TV station that he held the arrow in place in his neck and drove for help.
Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids