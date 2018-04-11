NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say two masked men tied up a Staten Island family in a home invasion.

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in Staten Island’s Grymes Hill neighborhood. Police say the suspects attacked a 67-year-old man as he was trying to warm his wife’s car up in their garage. The man, his 57-year-old wife and their 16-year-old daughter were all bound.

One of the men was armed with a knife. Police say the suspects threatened to kill the family before stealing jewelry and nearly $3,000 in cash. They later fled in a minivan.

The daughter’s hands were tied in front of her body, enabling her to call 911.

The husband was treated for minor injuries. The wife and daughter were not injured.

No arrests have been made.