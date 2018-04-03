PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island are searching for three men who they say stole prescription painkillers from a pharmacy before leading officers on a high-speed chase.
WABC-TV reports the robbery happened Tuesday morning at the CVS pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station. Police say the three men tied up a store clerk while directing other employees to open up storage bins.
The suspects took prescription painkillers and cash before fleeing in a Mercedes Benz. Police say they pursued the suspects but had to stop when they reached dangerous speeds.
Investigators believe the robbery may be connected to a series of pharmacy heists throughout Long Island and Queens.
An investigation continues.