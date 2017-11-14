PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after two men were seen on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail into a car in Rhode Island.
WPRI-TV reports police were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday for a car fire that had spread to a home in Providence. No injuries were reported.
Police say a neighbor had footage that captured the men setting a Jeep on fire before fleeing in another car.
An arson investigator says there is a $5,000 reward offered for anyone that has information that leads to a conviction.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com