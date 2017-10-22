DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Two bicyclists have died in Delaware after being struck by an SUV.
The News Journal reported that the crash occurred early Saturday evening in Dewey Beach.
Authorities said the driver of the SUV blacked out after suffering an acute medical event. The Chevy Suburban then rapidly accelerated on Coastal Highway and struck the two cyclists.
They were standing while straddling their bikes outside the Starboard Bar & Restaurant. Police said the cyclists tried to get out of the way but couldn’t.
Police have not yet identified the driver or the men who died. The 61-year-old driver is from New York. The cyclists were from Washington, D.C. They were aged 53 and 58.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com