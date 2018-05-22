SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say masked men who broke into a woman’s Delaware home threatened to shoot her 5-year-old daughter.
Seaford Police Chief Robert Kracyla tells news outlets that a 23-year-old woman heard noise early Saturday and was confronted by a man who demanded money. She was struck in the eye when she said she didn’t have any in the house.
Kracyla says a second masked man appeared, carrying the woman’s daughter, and placed a gun to the girl’s head. He threatened to shoot the girl unless they were given money.
The girl was uninjured. Kracyla says the pair ransacked the house and left without taking anything. The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.
Police are trying to get surveillance photos. Further details haven’t been released.