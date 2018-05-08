BROOKEVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot three people in a neighboring house in Maryland before killing himself.

Montgomery County Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told news outlets the suspect in the Monday shootings was 41-year-old Christopher W. Snyder.

Manger said Snyder held his wife hostage over the weekend. She told police she escaped to a neighboring house Monday, but Snyder followed her there. Authorities say Snyder shot and killed a resident, an out-of-town guest and a worker. Two others and Snyder’s wife escaped unharmed.

Manger says Snyder fled back to his own house, kicking off an hourslong standoff that ended when police breached the door of the house. Snyder had been on the phone with police at the time, but shot himself when they entered.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.