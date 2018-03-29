PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland believe the deaths of a married couple found in their bedroom were a murder-suicide.

News outlets report Baltimore County police officers performing a welfare check late Wednesday night forced entry into a locked bedroom and found 32-year-old Raechele Seanese Gross and 31-year-old Danielle Tamara Gross dead of gunshot wounds. Police said evidence at the scene indicated a murder-suicide.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jen Peach said the detectives know which woman was the shooter, but did not release that information. Detectives are awaiting autopsy results.

Peach says police believe the shooting was the result of “a heated argument,” but don’t know the motive. She said the women didn’t have a record of domestic violence.