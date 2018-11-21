PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a group of men and women attacked several Marine Corps reservists near a conservative rally last weekend.
The “We the People Rally” near Independence Hall drew more counterprotesters than participants Saturday.
Police say a few blocks away from the rally, the reservists were approached by the group that called them “Nazis” and “white supremacists.” Police say members of the group used mace on the reservists and punched and kicked them. They allegedly stole one person’s phone before running away.
Police released video of some of the attackers from the earlier counter-protest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce VIEW
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie