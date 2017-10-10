WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts says a man’s hands were nearly severed during a targeted attack at an apartment complex.

West Springfield police responded to the apartment building at about 11 p.m. Monday. They found a bloody scene and the victim half inside an apartment with his legs extending into the common hallway.

The victim had “severe cutting injuries to his hands” and a “severe laceration to the crown of the head.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was stabilized and is expected to survive. His name was not made public.

No arrests have been announced, but police say the man was not the victim of a random attack and there is no threat to the public.