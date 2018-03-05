JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man’s body has been discovered in a ditch off a Mississippi road.

Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells WAPT-TV that someone reported the body Monday morning. Holmes says it appears the middle-aged man had been hit by a vehicle sometime over the last couple of days.

Police have not released the man’s identity and are investigating his death as a possible hit and run.

___

Information from: WAPT-TV, http://www.wapt.com