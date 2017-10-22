Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a man was injured in a shooting near the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marquette police say the victim was not affiliated with university. WTMJ-TV reports he was taken to Froedtert Hospital with injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the Marquette campus. Milwaukee police are handling the investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press