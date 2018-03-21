COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a 3-month-old girl died in South Carolina last month and now her parents are charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts tells The State of Columbia that Safarii Taylor died from neglect and positional asphyxiation. Columbia police and emergency medics responded at her home on Feb. 21 and pronounced her dead.

Police said in a statement that 26-year-old Kiera Dominique McClinton was arrested Monday and also charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say 32-year-old Terrance Taylor was arrested at his home.

Police say Safarii was not given enough food or nutrition. They also believe the baby was in an “unsafe sleeping environment.”

It is unclear if McClinton and Taylor have lawyers.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com