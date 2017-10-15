PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was injured when he was struck by a car driven by a man who officials say had a teenage runaway in the vehicle in Philadelphia.

Police say two deputies with the Philadelphia sheriff’s office were working on a task force trying to locate the runaway and spotted a vehicle with the teen inside in south Philadelphia at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

A police spokesman said the deputies ordered the driver to shut off the vehicle, but he pulled away, hitting one deputy. The car’s side view mirror broke and the deputy fell to the ground, bruising his hands and knees.

Police said the vehicle was found nearby and a 32-year-old suspect was found blocks away and identified by both deputies as the driver.