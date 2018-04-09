TROY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an officer fatally shot a young man who tried to attack police as they responded to a call about a domestic dispute in suburban Detroit.

Police in Troy say they responded Monday morning to a 911 call from a family member who reported the man was being “assaultive” and had multiple knives.

Officers arrived in marked and unmarked cars and police say the man first ran at the marked car. Police say one of the officers used a stun gun on the man, but it didn’t stop him, so the officer fired several shots. Police say the man was taken to a hospital and died.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, by police say he was in his 20s. The Oakland County sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.