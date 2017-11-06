LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Las Vegas police Sgt. Jon Scott tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that after the Sunday night shooting the man was taken to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

According to Scott, the man was alone when he was shot.

The man will be identified after his family has been notified.

