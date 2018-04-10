TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man found pointing a gun at his head in the parking lot of a South Carolina restaurant later told police he shot a man at his home in North Carolina.
Travelers Rest Police said in a report that officers were able to get 45-year-old Jason Butler to put down the gun without harming himself around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say they went to Butler’s home in Forest City, North Carolina, and found the body of 49-year-old Michael Splawn.
Butler’s wife told police her husband was on medication and had been getting more aggressive and delirious in recent days.
Butler was charged with murder in Rutherford County, North Carolina. He did not have a lawyer at his Tuesday arraignment.