Share story

By
The Associated Press

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man found pointing a gun at his head in the parking lot of a South Carolina restaurant later told police he shot a man at his home in North Carolina.

Travelers Rest Police said in a report that officers were able to get 45-year-old Jason Butler to put down the gun without harming himself around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say they went to Butler’s home in Forest City, North Carolina, and found the body of 49-year-old Michael Splawn.

Butler’s wife told police her husband was on medication and had been getting more aggressive and delirious in recent days.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Butler was charged with murder in Rutherford County, North Carolina. He did not have a lawyer at his Tuesday arraignment.

The Associated Press