RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police say a man who was shot by a police officer after refusing to drop his gun is facing charges including being armed while intoxicated.
Authorities say 32-year-old Jeremiah Golden is also accused of resisting, recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and two drug counts.
Racine police say officers responding to a reported fight at a bar on Saturday heard gunshots when they arrived at the scene. Authorities say Golden didn’t comply with commands to drop the gun in his hand, and an officer shot him.
Golden received a non-life threatening injury and is in custody after getting treatment at a hospital. Authorities didn’t disclose the name of the involved officer, who has been put on administrative leave.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Golden has a defense attorney.