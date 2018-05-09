HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who once used a child as a human shield is in custody after being on the lam.
Officials said Vincent Cole turned himself in to the Buxton Police Department Wednesday morning. A judge issued a warrant after police and the state Department of Health and Human Services couldn’t locate Cole or Natasha West at their Hollis home Sunday during a family safety assessment.
Police said he was wanted for two other warrants for violating conditions of his prior release.
Police say Cole has a violent history including stabbing a man and beating others with a baseball bat last July. Deputies said that a month later he grabbed a small child and used her as a shield when police tried to arrest him.
