VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say the man who stole an ambulance, crashed it and then had to be rescued has admitted to drinking a lot.

Citing a Virginia Beach Police search warrant request, The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Theodore Gasiorowski didn’t lowball how much he drank that night. Officer B.P. Hoke wrote in the request that Gasiorowski said he drank a ton, measured by an obscenity.

Gasiorowski stole a running ambulance April 19 from a hospital as personnel rushed a patient inside. Bruce Nedelka is a spokesman for the city’s emergency services department. He says it was running to keep medicines inside at room temperature. The ambulance was found 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the hospital, lying on its roof with Gasiorowski trapped inside.

He was arrested on charges including grand larceny and DUI.

