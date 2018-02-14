BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say the man accused of shooting and severely wounding a law enforcement officer over the weekend used a stolen gun.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. tells The Advocate of Baton Rouge that 34-year-old Eugene Thomas Jr. first shot at multiple people Sunday before shooting at 30-year-old Officer Shane Totty. Coppola says a bullet, glass and shrapnel struck Totty’s face.
Coppola says the gun Thomas used was reported stolen, but circumstances surrounding the theft were unclear. He says additional charges may be filed.
Thomas was arrested Monday on charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 2001 obscenity case and a separate 2002 fatal shooting.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Will Earl Thomas' holdout strategy pay off? 'I cringed,' former NFL agent says
- 8 Seattle-area restaurant closures — and one closing soon
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- Bill and Melinda Gates answer ‘tough’ questions — including about Trump and U.S. giving
Coppola says Totty has been placed on paid administrative leave.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com