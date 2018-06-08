DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say the driver of a pickup truck fired a shot at another vehicle before fatally shooting himself on Interstate 75 following a brief police chase.
Davie police spokesman Mark Leon tells news outlets that officers began chasing the pickup after the man shot at a car Thursday evening, but he says they backed off when the man began driving erratically. A short time later, officers were able to stop the pickup along the interstate.
Leon says the officers were walking up to the pickup when the driver “retrieved a gun from either the floor or the passenger seat and killed himself.”
Leon says an investigation is continuing in the Fort Lauderdale suburb.
