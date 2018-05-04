GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A police report says a Mississippi man accused of stealing a front-end loader and ramming vehicles in a Walmart parking lot did so because he thought it was the end of the world and zombies were chasing him.

The Sun Herald reports 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud of Kiln waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and remains jailed on $550,000 bond.

His attorney works for the public defender’s office, and she says the office does not comment on cases.

Stroud is charged with one count of grand larceny and two counts each of felony malicious mischief and aggravated assault.

He’s accused of stealing a front-end loader from a Gulfport recycling center April 8. Police say Stroud drove it to Walmart and hit several utility trailers and five vehicles, two of them occupied.