HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting and car crash.
Police say the city’s automated gunfire detection system detected six shots just before 3 a.m. Thursday.
About a quarter of a mile away from where the gunfire was detected, police found a car that had crashed into a fence on Hamilton Street with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was a man in his 30s but his name was not made public.
No other information was immediately available.