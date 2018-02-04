HARWICK, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man who broke into a home near Pittsburgh was shot by a resident and was later found dead in a field nearby.

Officers in Springdale Township were sent to the home just after 10 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call.

Police found the residents unharmed and were told the suspect had fled on foot. He was found across the street lying in a field with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives said the suspect was shot by a resident after he broke through a rear glass door and entered the home.

Police said the motive is unknown but “it is believed the actor had mental health issues.”

No arrests were made. The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.