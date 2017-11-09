Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey have arrested a man who they say was in possession of $5,000 worth of LSD.

Mercer County prosecutors announced the arrest Thursday. Police say the drug bust was part of a monthlong investigation.

Authorities say the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force received a tip that the 29-year-old Hamilton man would be selling a large quantity of LSD in Hamilton on Monday. Police spotted the man around 6 p.m. and detained him. Investigators say they found two sheets of paper soaked in LSD.

The man has been charged with drug possession and distribution offenses.

