BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man upset with the court system tried to crash a car into the courthouse in downtown Boise, Idaho.
The Ada County Sheriff’s office says the man drove toward the courthouse in the state’s capital city Sunday morning.
Authorities say 37-year-old Jonathan Joseph Locksmith apparently made it onto the courthouse plaza in the car, spinning it around in a “doughnut” before landing it in a fountain.
There were no injuries reported.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Analysis: Why haven't the Seahawks placed Kam Chancellor on injured reserve yet?
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
Locksmith has been arrested on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and is now in jail.
It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
The sheriff’s office says Locksmith told a passerby that he was upset with the court system and wanted to be arrested to go back to jail.