BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man upset with the court system tried to crash a car into the courthouse in downtown Boise, Idaho.

The Ada County Sheriff’s office says the man drove toward the courthouse in the state’s capital city Sunday morning.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jonathan Joseph Locksmith apparently made it onto the courthouse plaza in the car, spinning it around in a “doughnut” before landing it in a fountain.

There were no injuries reported.

Locksmith has been arrested on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and is now in jail.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office says Locksmith told a passerby that he was upset with the court system and wanted to be arrested to go back to jail.