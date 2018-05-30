LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say tried to steal a car with a child in the back seat.
Authorities say the owner of the car stopped to get gas at the Sunoco station in Levittown around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday when a man in his early 20s got into the driver’s seat.
Surveillance video captured the car moving forward a few feet before the suspect got out and fled on foot. Police say there was a young child strapped in a car seat in the car at the time.
Authorities have released an image of the suspect and ask anyone with information to call police.
