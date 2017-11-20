EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man tried to steal $3,200 worth of Apple Watches from a Connecticut Walmart.

Authorities say the 51-year-old suspect broke into a storage cabinet at an East Windsor Walmart Saturday morning and put the watches into a shopping cart. The man then covered the watches with clothes.

Police say the man abandoned the cart and ran away after he realized he had been noticed by an employee. The man was stopped by police at the entrance of the store.

The man has been charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny. Police say he has more than 40 prior arrests in the state.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28.