WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a man they say tried to grab an officer’s gun during a struggle.

Worcester police say an officer on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. Monday spotted 20 to 30 people involved in a fight in a bar parking lot.

Most of the crowd dispersed at the officer’s request, but police say 20-year-old Gabriel Padin, of Worcester, continued to try and antagonize members of a rival group.

During a struggle, police say the officer felt his duty belt being tugged and saw a hand around is gun’s handle. A bystander yelled that Padin was trying to grab the gun.

The officer eventually broke Padin’s grip.

Padin faces arraignment Tuesday on charges including attempt to disarm a police officer. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.