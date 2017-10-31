NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.

WABC-TV reports the kidnapping attempt occurred Saturday morning in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. Police say the victim was walking to the subway station when a man attacked her from behind and put her in a chokehold.

Police say the man claimed to have a gun and a knife. Investigators say the suspect tried to force the girl into a car before she was able to run away.

Police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com