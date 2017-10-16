NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a 77-year-old man is in the hospital with severe injuries after an attacker knocked him out of his wheelchair.
The assault took place Sunday morning in the Bronx.
The NYPD says the beating resulted from some sort of argument, where the unidentified suspect pushed the man to the ground so severely he broke his pelvis. The suspect then picked up the victim and placed him back in his wheelchair.
The victim was later treated at an area hospital for fractures and internal bleeding.
Most Read Stories
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s 13-7 loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Desert swarmed: Arizona State stuns No. 5 UW in major dent to Huskies' Playoff hopes WATCH
Police have released surveillance video of the attack and are asking anyone with information to contact them.