NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a 77-year-old man is in the hospital with severe injuries after an attacker knocked him out of his wheelchair.

The assault took place Sunday morning in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the beating resulted from some sort of argument, where the unidentified suspect pushed the man to the ground so severely he broke his pelvis. The suspect then picked up the victim and placed him back in his wheelchair.

The victim was later treated at an area hospital for fractures and internal bleeding.

Police have released surveillance video of the attack and are asking anyone with information to contact them.