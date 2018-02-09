LEMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say a Massachusetts man has died in a snowmobile crash.

Police say Bruce Bohonowicz was driving his snowmobile on a trail in Lemington when he drove off the trail at a sharp curve. WPTZ-TV reports Bohonowicz was thrown from the snowmobile and collided with a nearby tree.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say it is unclear if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash, and they are continuing to investigate.

