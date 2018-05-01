HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police say a man threw a cup of hot coffee at officers and tackled one of them to the ground when they tried to detain him in Virginia.

Hampton police said in a news release Monday that officers responded to the lobby of Scott Orthodontic regarding an individual that was refusing to leave the property.

News outlets report officers made contact with 31-year-old Jamar Deonte Peppers, who became loud and confrontational with the officers.

As officers tried to detain the suspect, he threw the cup of coffee onto officers and proceeded to tackle one of them.

Police say one of the officers also received a minor laceration but didn’t require medical assistance.

Peppers was arrested and charged with several offenses including disorderly conduct. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.