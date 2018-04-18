NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say threw a chair at another man inside a McDonald’s.
WABC-TV reports the incident happened April 11 at a McDonald’s in Greenwich Village. Authorities say the two men got in an argument before the suspect punched the victim and threw a chair at his head.
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com