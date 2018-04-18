NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say threw a chair at another man inside a McDonald’s.

WABC-TV reports the incident happened April 11 at a McDonald’s in Greenwich Village. Authorities say the two men got in an argument before the suspect punched the victim and threw a chair at his head.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com