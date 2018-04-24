AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have charged an 86-year-old man they say threatened to return to a AAA office with a gun following a dispute over a bill.

Auburn police tell The Telegram & Gazette they received a call from the local AAA office at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Workers say Francis Sepuka, of Charlton, was apparently upset after being told he owed the auto club money, and allegedly said he was coming back with an AR-15 rifle.

Police contacted Sepuka, who came to the police station. Police say he “apologized profusely” and said he was upset and not thinking clearly. Police determined he had no access to firearms.

He wasn’t arrested but will be summoned to court to face charges of threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

