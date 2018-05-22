JAY, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man who threatened to launch fireworks at a police officer who was warning him to stop setting off fireworks has been charged with terrorizing.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton says the 35-year-old man did not have a permit to use the fireworks he was setting off Friday night. The Sun-Journal reports the suspect was asked to stop by responding Officer Dylan Rider, who had received a noise complaint about the fireworks.

Rider says the man approached him in his cruiser and says it looked like he was going to light and launch a firework directly at the officer.

A conviction on a terrorizing charge is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com