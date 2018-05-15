SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they’ve arrested a Somersworth man for allegedly threatening to assault several children.
Somersworth police say the 32-year-old man was attempting to assault children with a “baseball bat-type instrument” Monday night when a bystander intervened. Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the man also threatened the bystander with the bat.
Police say they arrested the man Tuesday morning without further incident, and had prepared search warrants for the suspect’s apartment.
He has not been scheduled for an arraignment as of Tuesday. The suspect is charged with one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal threatening, disorderly conduct and falsifying evidence.

Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com