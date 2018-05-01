MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who threatened a Meals on Wheels driver with a knife as she got into her vehicle.

Police in Manchester said the woman pushed the man away Tuesday morning as she repeatedly blew her horn. They said that scared him away from the area. The woman was treated for a cut to her finger.

An officer later saw the man in a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. The man fled and witnesses said he may have entered a basement, but police couldn’t find him. They are still looking for him.