RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police say a man who threatened to fire a flare gun at his girlfriend’s head now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Rutland police say they took the 34-year-old man into custody Monday without incident. He is charged with attempted murder, second-degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services, among other charges.

He was arraigned Monday in city court.

Police say the suspect and his victim had gotten into an argument. When the woman tried to leave, police say the suspect held a loaded flare gun to her head and prevented her from leaving.

The suspect was ordered to be held without bail Monday.

New Hampshire has also issued a warrant for the man’s arrest for a parole violation.