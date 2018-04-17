BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a 52-year-old man was struck and killed near shopping center.
Police say the crash happened near the Dorado Plaza mall in Brick on Monday night. Authorities say William Johnson, of Brick, was struck as he crossed the street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. The 35-year-old Lakewood man was not injured in the crash.
The driver hasn’t been charged.