DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been hit and killed by a high speed train in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department announced on Twitter that a pedestrian was hit Sunday by a northbound Brightline train about 100 feet (30 meters) south of a crossing. The pedestrian died at the scene, police say, adding they are seeking any witnesses.

Authorities say the pedestrian was the fourth person struck and killed by a high speed train since service began between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach earlier this year. Three others were hit and survived.

Train officials said last month that they’ve stepped up safety measures, warning people that this train travels faster than other trains that pass through the area.