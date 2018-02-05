MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man driving under the influence struck a woman before crashing into the front of a liquor store in Connecticut.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Milford. Police say the 58-year-old man hit a woman walking into a Dollar General and then crashed into the store.

As the driver attempted to flee the scene, police say he lost control and struck the nearby Crushed Grape liquor store. The woman has been hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The man is facing charges that include assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and evading responsibility.

The liquor store has extensive structural damage.