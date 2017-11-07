BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are searching for a man who they say stole prescription drugs from a pharmacy.

WHAM-TV reports the robbery happened at the Rite Aid in Brockport Monday afternoon. Police say a man approached the store pharmacy and demanded Oxycodone.

Investigators say the suspect threatened to use a weapon but didn’t display one. Police say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of the prescription drug.

Police continue to investigate.

