BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are searching for a man who they say stole prescription drugs from a pharmacy.
WHAM-TV reports the robbery happened at the Rite Aid in Brockport Monday afternoon. Police say a man approached the store pharmacy and demanded Oxycodone.
Investigators say the suspect threatened to use a weapon but didn’t display one. Police say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of the prescription drug.
Police continue to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
___
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com