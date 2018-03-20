MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who they say stole from a popular Manchester restaurant.

WMUR-TV reports the theft happened Monday afternoon at Mint Bistro. Police say a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant says the thief was seen waiting behind the business about half an hour before the theft.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.

