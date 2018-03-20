MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who they say stole from a popular Manchester restaurant.
WMUR-TV reports the theft happened Monday afternoon at Mint Bistro. Police say a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant.
The owner of the restaurant says the thief was seen waiting behind the business about half an hour before the theft.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com