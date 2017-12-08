NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a suspect who they say stole an exotic bird from a Brooklyn pet store.
Police say the theft happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Police say a man walked into Petland, broke into a bird cage and stuffed a blue Quaker bird into his pocket.
Authorities say the bird is worth about $500.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.
