LYNDHURST, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a pickup truck later identified as stolen sped away from a gas station without paying for a tank of gas either.

Lyndhurst Police Capt. John Valente says the driver of the 2012 Dodge Ram truck sped out of a local gas station after refueling with $20 worth of gas early Monday. The Record reports the gas station attendant was able to record the license plate.

When authorities ran the registration, it showed that the car was stolen out of Westfield on Sunday. Valente says police did a check of the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Police are investigating.

